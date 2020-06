Articles

Saturday, 27 June 2020

The Army is scheduled to welcome its first woman Green Beret to graduate from the Special Forces Qualification Course next month.Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) released a statement Thursday commemorating the honor for the unnamed woman, saying, "The...

