Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 22:48 Hits: 6

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied a Friday report from the New York Times that President Trump and Vice President Pence were briefed on American intelligence findings that Russian military operatives offered bounties to...

