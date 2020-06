Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 18:18 Hits: 2

The Army will stop using photos of soldiers on records used when choosing to promote service members and for other personnel matters in an effort to halt racial bias in such decisions, top Army officials said Thursday.The move — part of a new...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/504565-army-to-drop-photos-from-soldier-records-to-quell-racial-bias