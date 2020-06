Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 20:00 Hits: 2

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday signed off on a new deployment of personnel to the southern U.S. border, a mission to be handled mostly by National Guard members.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/25/us-militarys-deployment-southern-border-has-been-extended-another-year.html