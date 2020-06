Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 21:49 Hits: 2

President Trump said Wednesday, following a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House, that the United States will likely move some of the troops being shifted out of Germany into Poland.“They’ll be paying for the sending of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/504406-trump-signals-us-will-move-troops-from-germany-to-poland