Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020

For years, the Air Force has wanted to make simulated adversary air battles with its own fifth-generation aircraft routine.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/23/air-forces-reforge-plan-could-put-some-older-f-22s-red-air-role.html