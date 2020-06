Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 21:01 Hits: 1

"Melzer declared himself to be a traitor against the United States, and described his own conduct as tantamount to treason. We agree."

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/23/soldier-used-upcoming-deployment-plan-deadly-attack-unit-indictment-states.html