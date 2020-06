Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 18:59 Hits: 1

A House subcommittee said the Air Force can retire part of its Global Hawk fleet if it gets the sign-off from DoD officials.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/22/house-lawmakers-add-roadblocks-air-forces-planned-global-hawk-retirements.html