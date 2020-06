Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 18:26 Hits: 2

Questions about whether troops have faced racism, anti-Semitism and supremacism on duty would be added to Pentagon workplace surveys under a provision in the House Armed Services Committee’s version of the annual defense policy bill.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/503913-defense-bill-would-survey-troops-on-facing-racist-anti-semitic-or-supremacist