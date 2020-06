Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 08:20 Hits: 3

The former soldier then pulled into a parking space, set the gun on his dashboard, called 911 and waited for police.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/21/police-army-vet-empties-gun-womans-suv-dicks-sporting-goods-parking-lot.html