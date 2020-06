Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 13:36 Hits: 2

A letter, signed by 22 members of Congress, to the Army and Defense secretaries Thursday, argues there shouldn’t be facilities at West Point named for those who “betrayed their Country during the...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/QSEaltzI1S4/