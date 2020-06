Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 16:28 Hits: 2

Block was shot and killed Aug. 16, 2007 by Staff Sgt. Paul Brandon Norris, who then turned the weapon on himself.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/19/army-closes-investigation-allegations-of-coverup-2007-murder-suicide-iraq.html