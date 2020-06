Articles

The House Armed Services Committee will conduct its own investigation into the coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, its chairman said Friday.Chairman Adam Smith’s (D-Wash.) announcement comes after the Navy...

