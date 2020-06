Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 16:24 Hits: 1

The head of U.S. Air Forces in Europe says he has not received direction to begin drawing down airmen from bases in Germany.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/18/no-order-yet-pull-troops-germany-despite-trump-statement-general-says.html