Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 16:47 Hits: 1

The Pentagon is conducting an internal review on diversity and inclusion in the military in the wake of nationwide protests over racial injustice, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday.In a video message to the department posted online,...

