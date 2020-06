Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 14:35 Hits: 2

President Trump will lay out a “road map” for preventing suicide among American veterans during a White House address on Wednesday.The road map calls for 10 recommendations, including a national public health messaging campaign around suicide,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/503137-trump-to-lay-out-roadmap-to-prevent-veteran-suicides