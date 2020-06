Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 21:21 Hits: 3

Until Monday's ruling, it was legal in more than half the states to fire workers for being gay, bisexual or transgender.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/16/push-overturn-us-military-transgender-ban-gets-boost-supreme-court-ruling.html