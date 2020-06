Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 02:31 Hits: 3

North Korea said Wednesday it will redeploy troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean cooperation sites, reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas, nullifying the landmark...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/5WoPHKnScXo/