Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 21:53 Hits: 3

President Trump is pressing forward with plans to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany, a controversial decision that has led military experts to warn the U.S. will lose influence in the region and cede power to Russia.Trump confirmed Monday...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/503046-trumps-move-to-pull-troops-from-germany-draws-bipartisan-warnings