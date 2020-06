Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 23:33 Hits: 4

The Pentagon budget chief who questioned the Trump’s administration for its holding on aid to Ukraine last year will leave her post at the end of the month, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced Tuesday. Elaine McCusker, who has been the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/503063-pentagon-official-who-questioned-trumps-ukraine-aid-freeze-resigns