Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 12:25 Hits: 3

The man had last been seen in the facility on May 8 and was reported missing on May 13, officials said.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/16/man-found-dead-stairwell-va-hospital-campus-month-after-he-went-missing.html