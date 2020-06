Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 21:01 Hits: 4

President Trump on Monday confirmed plans to cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany by roughly half.“We’re putting the number down to 25,000 soldiers,” Trump told reporters at the White House.“Germany’s delinquent,” Trump added. “They’ve been...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/502824-trump-confirms-plan-to-cut-us-troops-in-germany-to-25000