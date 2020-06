Articles

Monday, 15 June 2020

The Air Force has confirmed that a U.S. fighter jet crashed in the North Sea during a training mission early on Monday, with the status of the pilot currently unknown.In a statement, the Air Force indicated that search and rescue teams were on the...

