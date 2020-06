Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 01:05 Hits: 4

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley discussed resigning after his participation in President Trump’s photo opportunity outside St. John’s Episcopal Church last week, according to three senior defense officials, NBC reported.Milley...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/502393-milley-mulled-resigning-from-post-after-trump-photo-op-report