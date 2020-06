Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 16:00 Hits: 3

There is a long line of military heroes who had the moral courage not to follow immoral orders. In the days ahead, some may have to consider what exactly their oath to the Constitution requires.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2020/06/analysis-why-soldiers-might-disobey-presidents-orders-occupy-us-cities/166144/