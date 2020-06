Articles

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said Sunday that it’s time to stop naming military bases after Confederate generals.The Oklahoma senator told ABC’s “This Week” that he thinks there are “lots of great” modern leaders to honor instead of Confederate...

