Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 15:59 Hits: 4

Former Defense Secretary Michael Gates on Sunday offered measured support for President Trump, noting that "at least" the president hasn't started a war and has funded the military. NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Gates if his...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/502659-former-defense-secretary-gates-at-least-trump-hasnt-started-any-new-wars