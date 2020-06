Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 17:54 Hits: 6

This is the company's second National Reconnaissance Office launch, and Rocket Lab is slated to launch an Air Force Research Laboratory payload in its first U.S. launch later this year.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/0PQlvYamn_U/