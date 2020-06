Articles

Published on Friday, 12 June 2020

France's fourth nuclear submarine, Le Téméraire, was qualified on Friday to operationally deploy the M51 nuclear-capable missile after successfully launching it from the Bay of Audierne in Brittany.

