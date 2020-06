Articles

Published on Friday, 12 June 2020

Defense Secretary Mark Esper late Thursday announced an “After Action Review” of the National Guard’s controversial role in nationwide protests last week.The Pentagon chief named Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy to lead the review, which is due by July...

