Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 02:33 Hits: 5

Senate Democrats are urging President Trump to back down from a threat to veto a mammoth defense bill over a provision that would require the Pentagon to rename bases named after Confederate figures. Several Democrats — including Democratic...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502405-warren-dems-urge-trump-to-back-down-from-veto-threat-over-changing