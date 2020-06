Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 21:28 Hits: 2

President Trump and Congress are on a collision course over whether to rename Army bases that are named for Confederate military officers.Trump is adamantly opposed to changing the names, tweeting Wednesday that he would “not even consider” doing so...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/502355-trump-on-collision-course-with-congress-over-bases-with-confederate-names