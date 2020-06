Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 19:05 Hits: 2

A summary of the legislation says it will provide additional funding for the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor, but it does not say how much or clarify where that money will go.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/C4bat91O-tc/