Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 17:01 Hits: 7

Beijing is trying “to establish a beachhead,” says U.S. Central Command’s Gen. Kenneth McKenzie. “I think this is a significant factor we need to confront.”

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2020/06/top-us-general-mideast-i-do-worry-about-china-quite-bit/166047/