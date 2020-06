Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 20:27 Hits: 1

Twenty-two Republican members of the House Armed Services Committee are calling on President Trump not to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Germany.In a letter to Trump on Tuesday, committee ranking member Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) and 21...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/501907-republicans-urge-trump-to-reject-slashing-us-troop-presence-in-germany