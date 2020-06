Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 21:20 Hits: 3

Hasson said he has never harmed anybody in his life and wasn’t planning to hurt anyone “in any way, shape or form.”

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/08/former-coast-guard-lieutenant-accused-of-terror-plot-seek-withdraw-guilty-plea.html