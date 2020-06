Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 00:17 Hits: 4

Army leaders briefed members of House Armed Services Committee on Monday about the military branch's response to protests in Washington, D.C., over racial injustices, a committee spokeswoman said Monday.“Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy spoke to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/501757-army-briefs-house-panel-on-response-to-dc-protests