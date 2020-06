Articles

Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020

Sixty percent of the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier’s crew tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, two U.S. officials told Reuters Monday.A U.S. Navy investigation into the coronavirus outbreak on the Theodore Roosevelt involved...

