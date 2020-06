Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 16:31 Hits: 2

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer warned Monday that the Trump administration’s reported plans to withdraw over 25 percent of U.S. troops could have adverse consequences for both the U.S. and NATO.“The fact is that the presence of U...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/501649-reported-us-troop-drawdown-could-hurt-nato-security-german-official-says