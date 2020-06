Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 17:47 Hits: 0

The service is on track to produce a vaccine against multiple coronavirus strains by the end of the year. But making it available is the CDC’s job.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2020/06/army-scientists-all-strains-covid-19-can-be-covered-one-vaccine/165880/