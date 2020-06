Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 16:09 Hits: 2

Brown described his experience as "living in two worlds," with some questioning whether he even belonged in the ranks.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/05/only-african-american-room-next-air-force-chief-of-staff-speaks-out-racism-ranks.html