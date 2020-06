Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 19:05 Hits: 2

A family of six, including four children, was found dead in the back of an SUV parked in the garage of a San Antonio home.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/05/police-family-of-6-military-ties-found-dead-san-antonio.html