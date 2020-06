Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 20:50 Hits: 2

Two members of the District of Columbia National Guard were injured during a lightning strike late Thursday at Lafayette Square near the White House, officials announced. National Guard troops have been in the area this week amid...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/501397-2-national-guardsmen-injured-by-lightning-striking-lafayette-square