Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 01:29 Hits: 2

Marines got the order to remove all items featuring the Confederate battle flag from public areas Friday night as protests across the country continue.

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/06/05/bumper-stickers-t-shirts-confederate-flags-now-officially-off-limits-marines.html