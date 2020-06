Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 09:00 Hits: 2

The Jones Act advances U.S. national security by helping maintain a vibrant domestic shipbuilding industry, which supplies the military with warships and transports war fighters and their equipment.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/wIVSzycM2yo/