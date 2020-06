Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 23:50 Hits: 2

High-ranking current and former defense officials are piling on condemnations of President Trump’s handling of this week’s protests following the death of George Floyd.On Friday, 89 former military officials — including Defense secretaries...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/501435-voices-grow-in-condemnation-of-trumps-military-response-to-protests