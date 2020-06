Articles

Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

U.S. forces in Afghanistan conducted two airstrikes against the Taliban over the last day, a spokesman said Friday — the first U.S. strikes on the insurgents since a cease-fire that marked the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of May.U.S. Forces...

