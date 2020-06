Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 19:06 Hits: 1

Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee added to the chorus of calls for Defense Secretary Mark Esper to keep the military out of nationwide protests, telling the Pentagon chief on Thursday that troops "should not plan or execute...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/501190-democrats-on-house-armed-services-panel-dismayed-and-gravely-concerned-with