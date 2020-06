Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 20:43 Hits: 2

Congressional Republicans on Wednesday stood behind Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who dramatically broke with President Trump by declaring he opposed deploying U.S. military forces to put down rioting in American cities.Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/501000-republicans-stand-by-esper