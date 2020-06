Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 23:25 Hits: 2

President Trump on Wednesday said he doesn't think it will be necessary to send military forces to U.S. cities to quell protests sparked by the death of George Floyd."It depends. I don’t think we’ll have to. We have very strong powers to do it. The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501044-trump-i-dont-think-well-have-to-send-military-to-cities